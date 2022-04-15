Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 27,909 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $20,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,623. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.