Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 5,085 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises about 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.35% of Genuine Parts worth $69,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $130.94. 444,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

