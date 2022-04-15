Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 27,981 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,724. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

