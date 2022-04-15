Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 255,068 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of Antero Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.28. 2,356,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.88. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

