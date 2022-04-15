Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

SJW stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $63.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,142. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

