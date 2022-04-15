Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,789,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,948,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

