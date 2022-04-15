Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $59.23 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.62% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $59,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,555. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

