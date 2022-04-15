Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cactus were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

WHD traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 513,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,206 shares of company stock worth $12,856,083. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

