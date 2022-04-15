Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,417 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.41% of EnLink Midstream worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,711. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,125.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

