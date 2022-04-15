Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 147,314 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,314 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $41,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of DVY remained flat at $$128.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 966,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,253. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $130.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

