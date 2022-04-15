Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 914 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Forward Air worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 306,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

