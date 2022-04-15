Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Nutrien worth $77,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

NTR stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.00. 2,830,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,619. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $112.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.