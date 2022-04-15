Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 27,979 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,979 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,819. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $32.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

