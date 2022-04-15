Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 283 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Sempra stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,080. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.30.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

