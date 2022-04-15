Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 303 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.17. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.