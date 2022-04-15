Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 73,647 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,595 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 73,647 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Best Buy worth $38,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after buying an additional 255,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.84. 2,018,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its 200-day moving average is $105.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

