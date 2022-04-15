Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 76,789 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,789 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Omnicom Group worth $47,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 1,708,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

