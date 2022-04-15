Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 953 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,424,000 after acquiring an additional 173,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.44. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.74.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

