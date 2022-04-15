Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.