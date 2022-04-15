Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Market Cap Tops $7.02 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.70 or 0.00208869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $7.02 million and $87,504.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.62 or 0.07537688 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.20 or 0.99846766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041772 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,832 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

