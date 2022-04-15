Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Get Mitsubishi HC Capital alerts:

About Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It offers equipment leasing and financing services; purchase and sale of used equipment; develops, operates, and leases logistics and commercial facilities; and engages in community development, food and agriculture, living essentials industry, and non-life insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.