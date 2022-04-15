Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 108,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 793,111 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.48.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

