Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 52,815,110 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of £9.84 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.42.
About Mobile Streams (LON:MOS)
