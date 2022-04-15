Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Model N worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 107,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,784. The firm has a market cap of $991.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Model N Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.