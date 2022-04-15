Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 365.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR traded down $11.26 on Thursday, reaching $409.38. 390,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,515. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.68.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

