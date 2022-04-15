Morgan Stanley Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $86.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.47. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

