Morgan Stanley Cuts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $295,133.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.