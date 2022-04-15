Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 190,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,078. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

