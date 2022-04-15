Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.80.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $304,153.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 526,380 shares of company stock worth $8,184,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after buying an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

