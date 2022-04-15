MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 64,654 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.53.

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

