Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 267,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,972,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Specifically, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,775 shares of company stock worth $4,549,475. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

