Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.82. 267,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,972,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Specifically, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,775 shares of company stock worth $4,549,475. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

