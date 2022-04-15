mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.95 million and $35,216.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.87 or 0.99894463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009381 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.