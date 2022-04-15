MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.88.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.80. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$560,967.78.

About MTY Food Group (Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

