Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,251,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

