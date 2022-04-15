Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,308. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

