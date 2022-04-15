Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

