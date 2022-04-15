Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,223. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.