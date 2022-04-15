Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,432 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,435 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Solar worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Solar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in First Solar by 233.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FSLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 835,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,882. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $1,026,631 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

