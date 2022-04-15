Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 44,395 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,195,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley cut their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 124,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.87. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.96 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 44.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $935,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,176,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $16,877,890. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

