Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,539. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.93. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,396.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,688.89%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.