Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 803,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 397,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105,433.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 258,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $38,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,813 shares of company stock valued at $168,709. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

KALU stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. 141,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

