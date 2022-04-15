Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. 2,434,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $170.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The stock has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.