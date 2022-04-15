Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.60. 1,538,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

