Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $11,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in RPM International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

RPM stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,538. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

