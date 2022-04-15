Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RLI by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.45. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

RLI Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.