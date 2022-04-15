Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT remained flat at $$72.23 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 687,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

