Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 656 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GameStop worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,126,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GameStop by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GME traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.91. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $344.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

