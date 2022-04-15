Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,651 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Vericel worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,169,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 164.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 171,516 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,474,000.

Shares of VCEL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 315,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.24 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

