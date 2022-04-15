Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 19,633 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Red Rock Resorts worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 486,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

